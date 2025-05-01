Digitally editing a photograph on a computer is analogous to which process in the information processing model of memory?
A
Encoding
B
Retrieval
C
Manipulation
D
Storage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the information processing model of memory, which includes three main stages: encoding, storage, and retrieval.
Recall that encoding is the process of converting sensory input into a form that can be stored in memory.
Recognize that storage refers to maintaining the encoded information over time.
Identify that retrieval is the process of accessing stored information when needed.
Consider that 'manipulation' is not one of the standard stages in the information processing model, and editing a photograph digitally involves changing or altering the information, which is not directly analogous to encoding, storage, or retrieval.
Watch next
Master Information Processing Model with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah