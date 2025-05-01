Which of the following is one of seven recommended ways to control your emotions while driving?
A
Ignore your feelings and suppress all emotions.
B
Express your anger by honking the horn frequently.
C
Take deep breaths and focus on calming yourself before reacting.
D
Speed up to get away from stressful situations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the importance of emotional regulation while driving. Controlling emotions helps maintain focus, reduces aggressive behavior, and promotes safety on the road.
Step 2: Recognize that ignoring or suppressing emotions is generally not effective because unaddressed feelings can build up and lead to sudden outbursts.
Step 3: Identify that expressing anger aggressively, such as honking frequently, can escalate conflict and increase stress rather than reduce it.
Step 4: Consider that speeding up to escape stressful situations can be dangerous and is not a recommended coping strategy.
Step 5: Learn that one effective method to control emotions is to take deep breaths and focus on calming yourself before reacting, which helps reduce physiological arousal and promotes thoughtful responses.
