A great number of studies have consistently reported that smoked marijuana and oral THC both produce which of the following effects?
A
Similar subjective and physiological effects
B
Only physiological but not subjective effects
C
No measurable effects on mood or perception
D
Completely opposite psychological effects
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. 'Subjective effects' refer to the personal experiences and feelings reported by individuals, such as mood changes or perception alterations. 'Physiological effects' refer to measurable bodily responses, such as heart rate or blood pressure changes.
Step 2: Recognize that both smoked marijuana and oral THC deliver the active compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) into the body, but through different routes—smoking involves inhalation, while oral THC is ingested.
Step 3: Review research findings that compare the effects of smoked marijuana and oral THC, noting that both methods produce changes in mood, perception, and physiological responses, although the onset and intensity may vary.
Step 4: Conclude that the consistent finding across studies is that both smoked marijuana and oral THC produce similar subjective experiences (how people feel) and physiological effects (bodily changes).
Step 5: Therefore, the correct understanding is that both forms produce similar subjective and physiological effects, rather than only physiological effects, no effects, or opposite effects.
