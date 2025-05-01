Which of the following individuals demonstrates projected cognitive similarity?
A
Maria adapts her communication style based on her coworker's feedback, even though it differs from her own preferences.
B
Alex assumes that his coworker prefers to solve problems analytically because Alex himself enjoys analytical thinking.
C
Jamal believes his coworker is creative because he has seen evidence of creative work in the past.
D
Sophie asks her coworker about their preferred problem-solving approach before making any assumptions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of projected cognitive similarity: it occurs when an individual assumes that others think or prefer things the same way they do, projecting their own cognitive style onto others.
Review each individual's behavior to identify if they are projecting their own cognitive preferences onto someone else.
Analyze Maria's behavior: she adapts her communication based on feedback, which shows flexibility rather than projection.
Analyze Alex's behavior: he assumes his coworker prefers analytical problem-solving because he himself enjoys it, which is a clear example of projecting his own cognitive style onto another person.
Confirm that Jamal and Sophie do not demonstrate projection: Jamal bases his belief on evidence, and Sophie asks before assuming, so neither projects their own preferences.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah