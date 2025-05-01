According to the cognitive approach to autism spectrum disorder (ASD), deficits are primarily emphasized in which of the following areas?
A
Genetic inheritance
B
Theory of mind
C
Motor coordination
D
Sensory processing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the cognitive approach to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) focuses on how individuals process information and think, rather than biological or sensory aspects.
Identify the key cognitive deficits commonly associated with ASD, such as difficulties in social cognition and understanding others' mental states.
Recognize that 'Theory of mind' refers to the ability to attribute mental states—like beliefs, intents, desires, and knowledge—to oneself and others, which is often impaired in individuals with ASD.
Compare the options given: genetic inheritance relates to biological factors, motor coordination to physical movement, and sensory processing to how sensory information is handled; these are not the primary focus of the cognitive approach.
Conclude that the cognitive approach primarily emphasizes deficits in 'Theory of mind' as the core cognitive difficulty in ASD.
