In the context of cognitive psychology and technology adoption, how do the early majority and late majority differ in their attitudes toward new technology?
A
Both the early majority and late majority are equally eager to try new technology as soon as it is available.
B
The early majority are more open to adopting new technology once they see evidence of its effectiveness, while the late majority are more skeptical and wait until most people have adopted it.
C
The early majority are generally resistant to change and avoid new technology, while the late majority are innovators.
D
The late majority typically adopts new technology before the early majority.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of technology adoption categories in cognitive psychology, which classifies people based on their readiness to adopt new technology: innovators, early adopters, early majority, late majority, and laggards.
Recognize that the early majority are individuals who adopt new technology after seeing evidence of its effectiveness and benefits, indicating a cautious but open attitude.
Note that the late majority tend to be more skeptical about new technology and usually wait until the majority of people have adopted it before they do, reflecting a more cautious and risk-averse stance.
Compare the attitudes: the early majority are open and deliberate adopters influenced by evidence, while the late majority are more resistant and influenced by social proof and peer adoption.
Conclude that the key difference lies in their openness and timing of adoption, with the early majority adopting earlier based on evidence, and the late majority adopting later due to skepticism and social pressure.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah