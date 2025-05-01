Which of the following is true of inner speech in cognitive psychology?
A
Inner speech plays a role in self-regulation and problem-solving.
B
Inner speech is only present during sleep.
C
Inner speech is unrelated to working memory processes.
D
Inner speech is a form of external communication.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of inner speech in cognitive psychology. Inner speech refers to the silent, verbal thought process that occurs within an individual's mind, often described as 'talking to oneself internally.'
Step 2: Recognize the functions of inner speech. It is known to play a significant role in self-regulation, which involves controlling one's behavior, emotions, and thoughts, as well as in problem-solving by helping to organize and plan actions mentally.
Step 3: Evaluate the incorrect options by comparing them to established psychological theories. For example, inner speech is not limited to sleep; it occurs during waking thought processes. It is also closely related to working memory, as it helps maintain and manipulate information.
Step 4: Understand that inner speech is distinct from external communication because it is an internal cognitive process rather than spoken language directed at others.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Inner speech plays a role in self-regulation and problem-solving' is true, as it aligns with cognitive psychology research on the functions of inner speech.
