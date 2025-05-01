Which adjective is NOT used in the textbook to describe expert cognition?
A
Automatic
B
Effortful
C
Flexible
D
Efficient
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of expert cognition, which refers to the advanced mental processes and skills that experts develop through extensive practice and experience in a particular domain.
Step 2: Recall that expert cognition is typically characterized by qualities such as being automatic (performing tasks with little conscious effort), flexible (adapting strategies as needed), and efficient (using cognitive resources optimally).
Step 3: Review the adjectives provided: Automatic, Effortful, Flexible, and Efficient, and consider which of these aligns with the typical descriptions of expert cognition.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Effortful' implies a high level of conscious effort and struggle, which contrasts with the automatic and efficient nature of expert cognition described in the textbook.
Step 5: Conclude that the adjective 'Effortful' is NOT used in the textbook to describe expert cognition, as expert performance tends to minimize effort through practice.
