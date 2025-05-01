Which psychological perspective is most likely to study intrusive thoughts, such as those that become stuck in one's mind?
A
Behavioral perspective
B
Humanistic perspective
C
Psychodynamic perspective
D
Cognitive perspective
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of intrusive thoughts, which are repetitive, unwanted thoughts that can become stuck in a person's mind, often causing distress.
Step 2: Review the main focus of each psychological perspective: the Behavioral perspective studies observable behaviors and their learning processes; the Humanistic perspective emphasizes personal growth and self-actualization; the Psychodynamic perspective explores unconscious conflicts and early experiences; the Cognitive perspective examines mental processes such as thinking, memory, and problem-solving.
Step 3: Recognize that intrusive thoughts involve patterns of thinking and mental processes, which are central to the Cognitive perspective.
Step 4: Identify that the Cognitive perspective is most likely to study intrusive thoughts because it focuses on how people perceive, interpret, and mentally process information, including unwanted or repetitive thoughts.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, the Cognitive perspective best explains the study of intrusive thoughts due to its emphasis on internal mental processes.
