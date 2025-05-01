apply grammatical rules too broadly to words that are exceptions
lack exposure to language in early childhood
imitate adult speech without understanding grammar
have not yet developed the ability to produce speech sounds
Understand the concept of overregularization in language development, which refers to when children apply grammatical rules too broadly, including to irregular words that do not follow those rules.
Recognize that overregularization is a sign of children actively learning and internalizing language rules rather than simply imitating adult speech.
Consider why children might overgeneralize rules: they are trying to make sense of language patterns by applying learned rules to all cases, even exceptions.
Evaluate the given options by comparing them to the definition and cause of overregularization, focusing on whether the option reflects rule application or other factors like exposure or speech sound development.
Conclude that the correct explanation is that children apply grammatical rules too broadly to words that are exceptions, which is a natural part of language acquisition.
