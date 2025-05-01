Which behaviorist believed that both observation and reinforcement shaped behavior?
A
John B. Watson
B
Albert Bandura
C
Ivan Pavlov
D
B.F. Skinner
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts involved in the question: observation and reinforcement as factors shaping behavior.
Step 2: Recall that John B. Watson and Ivan Pavlov focused primarily on classical conditioning and observable behavior, emphasizing reinforcement but not observational learning.
Step 3: Recognize that B.F. Skinner is known for operant conditioning, which centers on reinforcement but does not emphasize observation as a learning mechanism.
Step 4: Identify Albert Bandura as the behaviorist who introduced the concept of observational learning (modeling) combined with reinforcement, highlighting that behavior is shaped by both watching others and consequences.
Step 5: Conclude that Albert Bandura is the correct answer because he integrated both observation and reinforcement in his social learning theory.
