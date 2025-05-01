Which psychological perspective is the view that behavior should be explained by observable experiences, not by mental processes?
A
Humanism
B
Psychoanalysis
C
Cognitive psychology
D
Behaviorism
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks for the psychological perspective that explains behavior based on observable experiences rather than internal mental processes.
Recall the main psychological perspectives and their focus: Humanism emphasizes personal growth and self-actualization; Psychoanalysis focuses on unconscious mental processes; Cognitive psychology studies internal mental processes like thinking and memory.
Understand that Behaviorism is the perspective that strictly focuses on observable behaviors and external stimuli, avoiding explanations based on unobservable mental states.
Match the description in the question to the perspective that aligns with observable behavior and experience, which is Behaviorism.
Confirm that the correct answer is Behaviorism because it explains behavior through observable experiences, not mental processes.
