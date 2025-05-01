Applied behavior analysis is the use of blank______ principles to change human behavior.
A
cognitive
B
psychodynamic
C
humanistic
D
behavioral
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is a scientific approach focused on understanding and changing behavior through observable and measurable principles.
Recall that ABA is grounded in the principles of behaviorism, which emphasize the role of environmental stimuli and consequences in shaping behavior.
Recognize that cognitive, psychodynamic, and humanistic approaches focus on internal mental states, unconscious processes, and personal growth, respectively, which are different from the behavioral focus of ABA.
Identify that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'behavioral' because ABA uses behavioral principles such as reinforcement, punishment, and stimulus control to modify behavior.
Conclude that the sentence should read: 'Applied behavior analysis is the use of behavioral principles to change human behavior.'
