Which of the following characterizes a behavioral approach to psychology?
A
Analysis of mental processes such as memory and problem-solving
B
Exploration of personal growth and self-actualization
C
Focus on observable actions and the effects of the environment on behavior
D
Emphasis on unconscious motives and internal conflicts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the core focus of the behavioral approach in psychology, which emphasizes studying observable behaviors rather than internal mental states.
Understand that behavioral psychology examines how environmental stimuli influence actions, highlighting cause-and-effect relationships between environment and behavior.
Recognize that this approach contrasts with other perspectives, such as cognitive psychology (which analyzes mental processes), humanistic psychology (which explores personal growth), and psychoanalytic psychology (which emphasizes unconscious motives).
Match the description that best fits the behavioral approach: focusing on observable actions and environmental effects on behavior.
Conclude that the correct characterization of the behavioral approach is its focus on observable behavior and environmental influences, rather than internal mental processes or unconscious motives.
