Which of the following statements demonstrates a teacher's understanding and use of reinforcement in the context of emotional learning?
A
The teacher praises students immediately after they share their feelings in class, encouraging them to express emotions more often.
B
The teacher punishes students for expressing negative emotions to discourage such behavior.
C
The teacher ignores students when they express emotions, believing they will eventually stop sharing.
D
The teacher waits until the end of the semester to acknowledge students' emotional growth.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of reinforcement in psychology, which involves increasing the likelihood of a behavior by following it with a positive consequence (positive reinforcement) or removing a negative consequence (negative reinforcement).
Step 2: Identify that in the context of emotional learning, reinforcement would mean encouraging students to express their emotions by providing immediate positive feedback or rewards.
Step 3: Analyze each statement to see if it involves providing a positive consequence immediately after the desired behavior (expressing feelings) to increase that behavior.
Step 4: Recognize that praising students immediately after they share their feelings is an example of positive reinforcement because it encourages more frequent emotional expression.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement where the teacher praises students immediately after they share their feelings demonstrates an understanding and use of reinforcement in emotional learning.
