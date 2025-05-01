Which of the following statements best describes the effect of alcohol on human functioning?
A
Alcohol enhances alertness and improves reaction time.
B
Alcohol has no significant impact on human functioning.
C
Alcohol acts as a central nervous system depressant, impairing cognitive and motor functions.
D
Alcohol increases the accuracy of emotional recognition and decision-making.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that alcohol primarily affects the central nervous system (CNS), which controls both cognitive and motor functions.
Recognize that a CNS depressant slows down brain activity, leading to impaired cognitive processes such as memory, attention, and decision-making.
Note that motor functions, including coordination and reaction time, are also negatively impacted by alcohol consumption.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the known effects of alcohol as a CNS depressant: it does not enhance alertness or improve reaction time, nor does it increase accuracy in emotional recognition or decision-making.
Conclude that the statement describing alcohol as a CNS depressant impairing cognitive and motor functions best aligns with scientific understanding of alcohol's effects on human functioning.
