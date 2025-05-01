Which of the following best describes the main point of the Stanford Prison Experiment?
A
It proved that emotional responses are solely determined by physiological arousal.
B
It demonstrated how situational factors and assigned social roles can lead ordinary people to engage in extreme behaviors.
C
It established that intelligence is primarily inherited and not influenced by environment.
D
It showed that memory can be easily manipulated through suggestion.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the Stanford Prison Experiment, which was a psychological study conducted to investigate how people conform to social roles, particularly in a simulated prison environment.
Step 2: Recognize that the experiment involved participants being randomly assigned roles as either guards or prisoners, and observed how these roles influenced their behavior over time.
Step 3: Identify the main finding of the experiment: that situational factors and the power of assigned social roles can lead ordinary individuals to exhibit extreme and sometimes abusive behaviors.
Step 4: Compare this finding to the other options provided, noting that the experiment did not focus on physiological arousal, intelligence inheritance, or memory manipulation.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of the main point of the Stanford Prison Experiment is its demonstration of the powerful influence of situational factors and social roles on human behavior.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah