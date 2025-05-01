Which type of emotion develops in the first six months of life and is also present in animals?
A
Moral emotions
B
Self-conscious emotions
C
Primary emotions
D
Complex emotions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of emotions in developmental psychology, which typically divides emotions into primary (basic) and secondary (complex or self-conscious) emotions.
Recognize that primary emotions are those that appear early in life, usually within the first six months, and are universal across humans and many animals. Examples include joy, anger, fear, and sadness.
Know that self-conscious emotions (also called secondary or complex emotions) such as guilt, shame, embarrassment, and pride develop later, usually after the child has developed some sense of self, typically after 6 months to a year.
Identify that moral emotions are a subset of complex emotions related to social and ethical behavior, which also develop later in childhood and require higher cognitive processes.
Conclude that the type of emotion that develops in the first six months of life and is also present in animals is the primary emotion, as these are innate, biologically based, and universal across species.
