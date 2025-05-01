In the context of language development, overregularization occurs because children:
A
lack the ability to form new words
B
fail to recognize any grammatical rules in language
C
apply grammatical rules too broadly to words that are exceptions
D
imitate adult speech without making any errors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of overregularization in language development, which refers to when children apply regular grammatical rules to words that are exceptions.
Recognize that overregularization happens because children are actively learning and internalizing grammatical rules, not because they lack the ability to form new words or fail to recognize any rules.
Consider examples such as a child saying 'goed' instead of 'went' or 'mouses' instead of 'mice', which shows the application of a regular past tense or plural rule to irregular words.
Eliminate options that suggest children either imitate adult speech perfectly or fail to recognize any grammatical rules, as overregularization specifically involves over-applying learned rules.
Conclude that the correct explanation is that children apply grammatical rules too broadly to words that are exceptions, demonstrating their developing understanding of language structure.
