Which of the following roles does the amygdala play in emotion?
A
It controls voluntary muscle movements.
B
It is the main center for visual processing.
C
It is involved in processing and regulating emotional responses, especially fear.
D
It is primarily responsible for language comprehension.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the primary functions of the amygdala in the brain, focusing on its role in emotion.
Understand that the amygdala is a key structure in the limbic system, which is involved in emotional processing.
Recognize that the amygdala is especially important for processing and regulating emotional responses such as fear and aggression.
Compare the given options to the known functions of the amygdala: it does not control voluntary muscle movements, is not the main center for visual processing, and is not primarily responsible for language comprehension.
Conclude that the correct role of the amygdala is its involvement in processing and regulating emotional responses, particularly fear.
