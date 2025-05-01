Which of the following is NOT one of the seven universal emotions described in this chapter?
A
Surprise
B
Disgust
C
Fear
D
Pride
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of universal emotions. These are emotions that are recognized across all human cultures, suggesting they are biologically hardwired rather than culturally learned.
Step 2: Recall the seven universal emotions commonly identified in psychological research. These typically include: Surprise, Disgust, Fear, Happiness, Sadness, Anger, and Contempt.
Step 3: Compare the options given in the problem with the list of universal emotions. Identify which emotions are part of the universal set and which are not.
Step 4: Notice that 'Pride' is not included in the standard list of seven universal emotions, as it is considered a more complex, self-conscious emotion that depends on self-awareness and social context.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Pride' is the correct answer because it is not one of the seven universal emotions described in the chapter.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah