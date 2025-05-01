In the study of emotion, what is the term for a group of responses that share the same function in adapting to environmental demands?
A
Mood state
B
Emotion family
C
Cognitive schema
D
Arousal pattern
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking for a term in the study of emotion that describes a group of responses sharing the same function in adapting to environmental demands.
Step 2: Recall that in psychology, emotions are often grouped based on their adaptive functions and shared characteristics, which help individuals respond effectively to environmental challenges.
Step 3: Consider the options: 'Mood state' refers to a longer-lasting emotional condition, 'Cognitive schema' relates to mental frameworks for organizing information, and 'Arousal pattern' refers to physiological activation levels.
Step 4: Recognize that the term 'Emotion family' is used to describe a set of related emotional responses that serve a common adaptive purpose, grouping emotions by their functional similarities.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for a group of responses sharing the same adaptive function in emotion study is 'Emotion family'.
