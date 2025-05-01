The use of encouraging body language might include which of the following?
A
Checking your phone during a conversation
B
Crossing your arms and looking away
C
Maintaining eye contact and nodding while someone is speaking
D
Tapping your foot impatiently
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that encouraging body language is nonverbal behavior that shows attentiveness, interest, and support during communication.
Step 2: Identify behaviors that demonstrate active engagement, such as maintaining eye contact and nodding, which signal to the speaker that you are listening and valuing their message.
Step 3: Recognize that behaviors like checking your phone, crossing your arms and looking away, or tapping your foot impatiently typically indicate disinterest, distraction, or impatience, which are not encouraging.
Step 4: Compare each option against the definition of encouraging body language to determine which behaviors align with positive, supportive communication cues.
Step 5: Conclude that maintaining eye contact and nodding while someone is speaking is the behavior that best fits the description of encouraging body language.
