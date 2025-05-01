Which of the following terms best describes employees' emotional attachment to their place of work?
A
Continuance commitment
B
Job satisfaction
C
Affective commitment
D
Normative commitment
Understand the concept of 'emotional attachment' in the context of workplace psychology, which refers to how emotionally connected or bonded an employee feels toward their organization.
Review the definitions of the given terms: 'Continuance commitment' relates to staying because of costs associated with leaving; 'Job satisfaction' refers to how content an employee is with their job; 'Normative commitment' involves feeling obligated to stay due to moral or ethical reasons.
Recognize that 'Affective commitment' specifically describes an employee's emotional attachment, identification, and involvement with their organization.
Compare each term to the idea of emotional attachment and identify which one aligns best with this concept.
Conclude that the term best describing employees' emotional attachment to their workplace is 'Affective commitment' because it directly reflects emotional bonds rather than obligation or cost.
