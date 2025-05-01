Which of the following best characterizes the ambivalent/resistant attachment type in children?
A
Consistent comfort with strangers and little preference for the caregiver
B
Little to no distress when the caregiver leaves and avoidance upon their return
C
Calm exploration of the environment and easy comfort by the caregiver after separation
D
Intense distress when separated from the caregiver and difficulty being comforted upon reunion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that ambivalent/resistant attachment is one of the attachment styles identified in developmental psychology, particularly in the context of how children respond to separation and reunion with their caregiver.
Recall that children with ambivalent/resistant attachment typically show intense distress when separated from their caregiver, indicating a strong desire for closeness but also anxiety about the caregiver's availability.
Note that upon reunion, these children often have difficulty being comforted, which reflects their ambivalence—they want comfort but may also resist it due to uncertainty about the caregiver's responsiveness.
Compare the given options to these characteristics: consistent comfort with strangers and little preference for the caregiver describes a different attachment style (disorganized or avoidant), little to no distress and avoidance upon return describes avoidant attachment, and calm exploration with easy comfort describes secure attachment.
Conclude that the best characterization of ambivalent/resistant attachment is the option describing intense distress upon separation and difficulty being comforted upon reunion.
