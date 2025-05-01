Which statement would most likely improve a person's mood and attitude?
A
I should avoid trying new things because I might fail.
B
I am capable of overcoming challenges and learning from my mistakes.
C
Other people are responsible for my happiness and success.
D
Nothing ever goes right for me, and I can't change my situation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of self-talk, which refers to the internal dialogue a person has with themselves. Positive self-talk can improve mood and attitude, while negative self-talk can worsen them.
Step 2: Analyze each statement to determine whether it reflects positive or negative self-talk. Positive self-talk encourages growth, resilience, and personal responsibility.
Step 3: Identify that the statement 'I am capable of overcoming challenges and learning from my mistakes' reflects a growth mindset, which promotes optimism and motivation.
Step 4: Recognize that statements focusing on avoidance, blaming others, or helplessness ('I should avoid trying new things because I might fail', 'Other people are responsible for my happiness and success', 'Nothing ever goes right for me, and I can't change my situation') are examples of negative self-talk.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement promoting personal capability and learning from mistakes is most likely to improve a person's mood and attitude because it fosters resilience and a positive outlook.
