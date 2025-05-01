Which of the following best explains how language helps create our sense of reality?
A
Language shapes our perception by providing categories and labels that influence how we interpret and understand experiences.
B
Language only serves as a tool for communication and does not affect our perception of reality.
C
Language determines intelligence but has no impact on our sense of reality.
D
Language is learned after our sense of reality is fully formed and therefore does not contribute to its development.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of language in psychology, particularly how it relates to cognition and perception. Language is not just a communication tool but also shapes how we think and interpret the world around us.
Step 2: Recognize that language provides categories and labels for experiences, which helps organize and structure our perception of reality. This means that the words and concepts available in a language influence how we notice and interpret events.
Step 3: Consider the theory of linguistic relativity (also known as the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis), which suggests that the structure and vocabulary of a language affect its speakers' cognition and worldview.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by noting that language is more than just a communication tool; it actively shapes perception rather than being a passive system learned after reality is formed.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that language shapes our perception by providing categories and labels that influence how we interpret and understand experiences, thus helping create our sense of reality.
