Which of the following are typically considered visual images in the context of visual stimuli?
A
Musical notes and melodies
B
Spoken words and conversations
C
Physical sensations like touch
D
Photographs and paintings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of visual images in psychology, which refers to mental representations or perceptions that are primarily processed through the visual sensory system.
Step 2: Identify the nature of each option in the problem: musical notes and melodies relate to auditory stimuli, spoken words and conversations are auditory/verbal stimuli, physical sensations like touch are tactile stimuli.
Step 3: Recognize that photographs and paintings are visual stimuli because they involve images that are perceived through sight and processed by the visual system.
Step 4: Conclude that among the given options, photographs and paintings are the ones typically considered visual images because they directly engage the visual sensory modality.
Step 5: Summarize that visual images are stimuli that can be seen and visually interpreted, distinguishing them from auditory or tactile stimuli.
