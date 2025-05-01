An image projected to the left visual field of a split-brained person will be processed in the:
A
cerebellum
B
left hemisphere of the brain
C
right hemisphere of the brain
D
both hemispheres equally
1
Understand that the visual system is organized so that each hemisphere of the brain processes information from the opposite visual field. This means the left visual field is processed by the right hemisphere, and the right visual field is processed by the left hemisphere.
Recall that in split-brain patients, the corpus callosum connecting the two hemispheres is severed, so communication between hemispheres is limited or absent.
Identify that an image projected to the left visual field will be sent to the right hemisphere because of the contralateral processing of visual information.
Recognize that the cerebellum is primarily involved in motor control and coordination, not in processing visual field information.
Conclude that the correct processing location for an image in the left visual field of a split-brained person is the right hemisphere of the brain.
