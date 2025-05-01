In cognitive psychology, values play the essential role in shaping which aspect of our responses to others?
A
Our attitudes toward others
B
Our motor coordination when interacting with others
C
Our sensory perception of others
D
Our genetic predispositions toward others
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'values' in cognitive psychology. Values are deeply held beliefs or standards that influence how we interpret and respond to the world around us, including social interactions.
Step 2: Recognize that values primarily influence our evaluative processes, which are reflected in our attitudes—these are our feelings, beliefs, and predispositions toward people, objects, or ideas.
Step 3: Differentiate attitudes from other psychological aspects such as motor coordination (which relates to physical movement), sensory perception (which involves processing sensory information), and genetic predispositions (which are inherited traits).
Step 4: Connect the role of values to attitudes by noting that values shape how we judge and feel about others, thus guiding our social behavior and responses.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, values most directly shape 'our attitudes toward others' because attitudes are the cognitive and emotional responses influenced by our value system.
