Which of the following is an example of the availability heuristic?
A
Choosing a restaurant based on a friend's recommendation rather than online reviews.
B
Believing that plane crashes are more common than they actually are because you recently saw news coverage of a crash.
C
Solving a math problem by following a step-by-step formula.
D
Assuming that all dogs are friendly because you have only met friendly dogs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the availability heuristic is a mental shortcut where people judge the likelihood or frequency of an event based on how easily examples come to mind.
Review each option and identify whether the decision or belief is influenced by recent or easily recalled information.
Recognize that choosing a restaurant based on a friend's recommendation involves social influence, not necessarily ease of recall of vivid examples.
Note that solving a math problem by following a formula is a logical, analytical process, not based on memory availability.
Identify that believing plane crashes are more common due to recent news coverage is a classic example of the availability heuristic, as the vividness and recency of the news make the event more memorable and seem more frequent.
