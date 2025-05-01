Which of the following strategies might be helpful in reducing the overconfidence bias?
A
Ignoring evidence that contradicts your beliefs
B
Seeking feedback from others to challenge your assumptions
C
Making decisions quickly without reflection
D
Relying solely on intuition when making decisions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what overconfidence bias is — it is a cognitive bias where a person overestimates their knowledge, abilities, or the accuracy of their predictions.
Step 2: Recognize that strategies reducing overconfidence bias involve increasing awareness of one’s own limitations and encouraging critical evaluation of one’s beliefs.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by considering whether it promotes reflection and challenges existing assumptions or reinforces unwarranted certainty.
Step 4: Identify that 'Seeking feedback from others to challenge your assumptions' introduces external perspectives, which helps reveal blind spots and reduces overconfidence.
Step 5: Conclude that strategies like ignoring contradictory evidence, making quick decisions without reflection, or relying solely on intuition tend to maintain or increase overconfidence bias rather than reduce it.
