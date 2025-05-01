Which of the following is an example of a positive bias that is generally considered unharmful in cognitive psychology?
A
Overestimating the likelihood of negative events happening to you
B
Assuming that all people from a certain group are less intelligent
C
Ignoring evidence that contradicts your political beliefs
D
Believing that your friend will succeed in a new job because you have confidence in their abilities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'positive bias' in cognitive psychology, which refers to a tendency to have an optimistic or favorable view that generally does not cause harm and can sometimes be beneficial.
Review each option to identify whether it reflects a positive or negative bias. Negative biases often involve pessimism or harmful stereotypes, while positive biases involve optimism or supportive beliefs.
Recognize that overestimating the likelihood of negative events is a negative bias, often linked to anxiety or fear, and is generally harmful.
Identify that assuming all people from a certain group are less intelligent is a harmful stereotype and an example of a negative bias.
Note that ignoring evidence that contradicts your political beliefs is a form of confirmation bias, which can be harmful by limiting objective thinking, whereas believing in a friend's success due to confidence in their abilities is a positive bias that supports motivation and encouragement.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah