Which of the following statements is true of the Stroop effect?
A
It provides evidence that selective attention does not affect cognitive processing.
B
It demonstrates that automatic processing can interfere with intended task performance.
C
It shows that color naming is always faster than word reading.
D
It suggests that the effect disappears when words and colors are incongruent.
1
Understand the Stroop effect: It is a psychological phenomenon that demonstrates the interference in reaction time when the name of a color (e.g., 'red', 'blue') is printed in a color not denoted by the name (e.g., the word 'red' printed in blue ink).
Recognize that the Stroop effect illustrates the difference between automatic and controlled processing. Reading words is an automatic process for most literate adults, while naming the ink color requires more controlled attention.
Analyze the statements: The Stroop effect shows that automatic processing (reading the word) can interfere with the controlled task (naming the ink color), which means selective attention does affect cognitive processing.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Color naming is not always faster than word reading; in fact, word reading is typically faster because it is automatic. The effect does not disappear when words and colors are incongruent; it actually becomes more pronounced.
Conclude that the true statement is the one indicating that automatic processing can interfere with intended task performance, which aligns with the core finding of the Stroop effect.
