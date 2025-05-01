Which of the following accurately reflects the global workspace model in cognitive psychology?
A
Consciousness is solely the result of unconscious automatic processes without any integration across brain regions.
B
Consciousness arises from the integration of information across multiple brain systems, allowing for flexible access and broadcasting of information.
C
The global workspace model suggests that consciousness is limited to sensory input and does not involve higher-order cognitive functions.
D
According to the global workspace model, consciousness is generated only in the occipital lobe and does not involve other brain areas.
1
Understand that the global workspace model is a theory in cognitive psychology that explains consciousness as a process involving the integration and broadcasting of information across different brain regions.
Recognize that according to this model, consciousness is not limited to automatic unconscious processes or isolated brain areas, but rather involves flexible access to information from multiple systems.
Note that the model emphasizes the role of higher-order cognitive functions, meaning consciousness includes more than just sensory input—it involves attention, memory, and decision-making processes.
Identify that the global workspace acts like a 'workspace' in the brain where information is made globally available to various cognitive systems, enabling coordinated and flexible behavior.
Conclude that the accurate reflection of the global workspace model is the statement that consciousness arises from the integration of information across multiple brain systems, allowing for flexible access and broadcasting of information.
