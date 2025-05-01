Which of the following statements regarding emerging adulthood is true?
Emerging adulthood is a developmental stage that occurs during early childhood.
Emerging adulthood typically occurs between the ages of 18 and 25 and is characterized by exploration of identity and increased independence.
Emerging adulthood is marked by a decline in cognitive abilities.
During emerging adulthood, individuals usually have fully established careers and families.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of emerging adulthood. Emerging adulthood is a developmental stage proposed by psychologist Jeffrey Arnett, which typically occurs between the ages of 18 and 25.
Step 2: Identify the key characteristics of emerging adulthood. This stage is marked by exploration of identity, increased independence, and a period of self-discovery before settling into long-term adult roles.
Step 3: Evaluate each statement based on the definition and characteristics of emerging adulthood. For example, emerging adulthood does not occur during early childhood, so that statement is false.
Step 4: Recognize that emerging adulthood is not associated with a decline in cognitive abilities; rather, cognitive development continues during this period.
Step 5: Understand that during emerging adulthood, individuals are typically still exploring careers and relationships, so they usually have not fully established careers and families yet.
