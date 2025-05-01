Which of the following best describes a difference between an easy child and a difficult child according to temperament research in developmental psychology?
A
Both easy and difficult children show similar levels of positive mood and emotional reactions.
B
A difficult child usually displays low activity levels, whereas an easy child is highly active.
C
An easy child typically adapts quickly to new situations, while a difficult child tends to withdraw and has trouble adapting.
D
An easy child is more likely to have irregular sleeping and eating patterns than a difficult child.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of temperament in developmental psychology, which refers to the innate traits that influence how children experience and react to the world around them.
Step 2: Identify the key characteristics of an 'easy child' temperament, which typically includes regular biological rhythms, a generally positive mood, and adaptability to new situations.
Step 3: Identify the key characteristics of a 'difficult child' temperament, which often involves irregular biological rhythms, a tendency toward negative mood, and difficulty adapting to new situations.
Step 4: Compare the differences between easy and difficult children, focusing on their adaptability and emotional responses rather than activity levels or mood similarity.
Step 5: Conclude that the main difference is that an easy child adapts quickly to new situations, while a difficult child tends to withdraw and struggles with adaptation.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah