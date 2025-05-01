Which of the following best demonstrates an understanding of Howard Gardner's theory of multiple intelligences in adolescent education?
A
Focusing exclusively on standardized test scores to measure student ability
B
Using a single teaching method for all students regardless of their learning preferences
C
Designing lessons that incorporate activities appealing to different types of intelligences, such as musical, linguistic, and spatial
D
Grouping students by age rather than by their individual strengths and interests
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Howard Gardner's theory of multiple intelligences, which proposes that intelligence is not a single general ability but a combination of various distinct types, such as musical, linguistic, spatial, bodily-kinesthetic, interpersonal, intrapersonal, naturalistic, and logical-mathematical intelligences.
Step 2: Recognize that an educational approach aligned with this theory would involve acknowledging and addressing the diverse ways students learn and express their intelligence, rather than relying on a single measure or method.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by considering whether it reflects this diversity: focusing only on standardized tests or using one teaching method ignores multiple intelligences, while grouping by age does not consider individual strengths.
Step 4: Identify that designing lessons incorporating activities that appeal to different intelligences (e.g., musical, linguistic, spatial) demonstrates an understanding of Gardner's theory by catering to varied learning preferences and strengths.
Step 5: Conclude that the best demonstration of understanding Gardner's theory is the option that involves creating diverse, intelligence-specific learning activities rather than uniform or narrow approaches.
