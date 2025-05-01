Which of the following statements about women's equality in the workplace is true?
A
Gender discrimination in hiring and promotion has been completely eliminated in most countries.
B
Women now hold the majority of executive leadership positions in Fortune 500 companies.
C
Workplace policies no longer need to address issues of gender equality.
D
Despite progress, women continue to earn less than men on average for similar work.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about women's equality in the workplace and common misconceptions versus realities.
Step 2: Analyze each statement carefully to determine its accuracy based on psychological and sociological research about gender equality and workplace dynamics.
Step 3: Recognize that gender discrimination in hiring and promotion has not been completely eliminated, as studies show ongoing disparities.
Step 4: Note that women do not currently hold the majority of executive leadership positions in Fortune 500 companies; men still dominate these roles.
Step 5: Understand that workplace policies still need to address gender equality issues because disparities such as wage gaps persist, making the statement about women earning less than men on average for similar work the true one.
