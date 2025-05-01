In social psychology, under which condition are private thoughts most likely to become public opinion?
A
When group polarization leads to more extreme attitudes
B
When conformity pressure is absent
C
When individuals experience cognitive dissonance
D
When individuals perceive that their views are shared by the majority
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of private thoughts and public opinion: Private thoughts are individual beliefs or attitudes held internally, while public opinion reflects the shared attitudes expressed openly by a group.
Recognize the role of social influence in transforming private thoughts into public opinion, particularly how individuals assess the social environment before expressing their views.
Identify the key condition where individuals perceive that their views are shared by the majority, which increases their confidence and willingness to express those views publicly.
Contrast this with other conditions such as group polarization, absence of conformity pressure, and cognitive dissonance, noting why these do not directly lead to private thoughts becoming public opinion.
Conclude that the perception of shared views by the majority reduces social risk and encourages individuals to voice their private thoughts, thus turning them into public opinion.
