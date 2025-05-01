In the context of social psychology, why did Rosa Parks refuse to give up her seat on the bus in 1955?
A
She wanted to protest racial segregation and challenge unjust social norms.
B
She was waiting for a friend to join her before moving.
C
She was unaware of the bus rules regarding seating.
D
She was physically unable to move from her seat.
1
Understand the historical and social context of the event: In 1955, racial segregation laws in the United States enforced separate seating for Black and white passengers on public buses, which was a form of systemic discrimination.
Recognize Rosa Parks' action as a deliberate act of civil disobedience aimed at challenging these unjust social norms and laws, rather than a passive or accidental behavior.
Identify the motivation behind her refusal to give up her seat: it was a protest against racial segregation and an effort to promote civil rights and equality.
Distinguish this motivation from other possible reasons such as waiting for a friend, ignorance of the rules, or physical inability, which do not align with the historical facts and her known intentions.
Conclude that Rosa Parks' refusal was a conscious and symbolic act to resist racial injustice and inspire social change, making it a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement.
