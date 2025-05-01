Which of the following would most effectively help build verbal communication skills in social psychology?
A
Practicing active listening during conversations
B
Avoiding eye contact to reduce anxiety
C
Focusing only on nonverbal cues and ignoring spoken words
D
Interrupting others to share your opinions quickly
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that verbal communication skills involve effectively sending and receiving spoken messages, which includes both speaking clearly and listening attentively.
Recognize that active listening is a key component of verbal communication because it requires fully concentrating, understanding, responding, and remembering what is being said.
Evaluate each option by considering how it impacts verbal communication: for example, avoiding eye contact may reduce anxiety but can hinder engagement; focusing only on nonverbal cues ignores the verbal message; interrupting others disrupts the flow of conversation.
Identify that practicing active listening during conversations encourages engagement, comprehension, and appropriate responses, which are essential for improving verbal communication skills.
Conclude that among the options, practicing active listening is the most effective method to build verbal communication skills in social psychology.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah