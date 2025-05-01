Which of the following best distinguishes the goals of social protest from those of political motive in the context of social psychology?
A
Social protest and political motive both have the sole goal of supporting existing authority structures.
B
Social protest is primarily concerned with economic gain, whereas political motive seeks to promote cultural traditions.
C
Social protest aims to challenge and change societal norms or injustices, while political motive focuses on gaining or maintaining power within a political system.
D
Social protest is unrelated to group dynamics, while political motive is only about individual behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts involved—'social protest' and 'political motive'—within social psychology. Social protest typically involves collective actions aimed at challenging or changing societal norms, injustices, or inequalities.
Step 2: Recognize that political motive refers to the intentions or goals related to gaining, maintaining, or exercising power within a political system or structure.
Step 3: Compare the goals of social protest and political motive by focusing on their primary objectives: social protest seeks societal change, while political motive is about power dynamics within political institutions.
Step 4: Evaluate the provided options by matching them against these definitions, identifying which statement accurately reflects the distinction between challenging societal norms (social protest) and seeking political power (political motive).
Step 5: Conclude that the best distinction is that social protest aims to challenge and change societal norms or injustices, whereas political motive focuses on gaining or maintaining power within a political system.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah