Which of the following statements about parent-infant early relationships is true?
A
Early parent-infant relationships have little impact on later personality development.
B
Infants who experience inconsistent caregiving always develop avoidant attachment.
C
Secure attachment in infancy is associated with better social and emotional outcomes later in life.
D
Attachment style in infancy cannot be influenced by parental responsiveness.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of attachment theory, which explains how early relationships between infants and their caregivers influence emotional and social development.
Step 2: Recognize that secure attachment is formed when caregivers are consistently responsive and sensitive to an infant's needs, leading to positive developmental outcomes.
Step 3: Evaluate each statement by comparing it to established psychological research on attachment and development.
Step 4: Note that early parent-infant relationships have a significant impact on later personality and social outcomes, contradicting the first statement.
Step 5: Understand that inconsistent caregiving can lead to various attachment styles, not exclusively avoidant attachment, and that parental responsiveness does influence attachment style, making the third statement the accurate one.
