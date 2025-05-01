Which of the following statements best describes how supervisors typically view the citizenship behaviors of employees?
A
Supervisors usually consider citizenship behaviors as a sign of poor time management.
B
Supervisors tend to ignore citizenship behaviors and focus only on employees' technical performance.
C
Supervisors often view citizenship behaviors as disruptive to workplace productivity.
D
Supervisors generally view citizenship behaviors positively and may reward employees who go beyond their formal job requirements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of organizational citizenship behaviors (OCBs), which are voluntary actions by employees that go beyond their formal job requirements and contribute positively to the workplace environment.
Recognize that supervisors typically observe not only the technical performance of employees but also these extra-role behaviors, as they can enhance team functioning and overall productivity.
Consider how supervisors interpret citizenship behaviors: rather than seeing them as distractions or poor time management, they often view them as beneficial and indicative of employee engagement and commitment.
Acknowledge that because citizenship behaviors improve workplace dynamics, supervisors may reward or positively reinforce employees who demonstrate such behaviors.
Conclude that the best description is that supervisors generally view citizenship behaviors positively and may reward employees who go beyond their formal job requirements.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah