Which of the following factors most significantly influence the accuracy of a young child's memory?
A
The child's favorite color
B
The way questions are phrased when asking the child to recall information
C
The child's ability to tie their shoes
D
The amount of physical activity the child engages in daily
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that memory accuracy in young children is influenced by cognitive and environmental factors rather than unrelated personal traits or physical abilities.
Step 2: Recognize that the phrasing of questions can affect how children interpret and recall information, which is a key concept in developmental psychology and eyewitness testimony research.
Step 3: Consider that factors like a child's favorite color or physical skills (e.g., tying shoes) are unrelated to memory processes and thus unlikely to influence memory accuracy.
Step 4: Note that while physical activity can impact overall brain health, it does not directly affect the accuracy of specific memory recall in the context of questioning.
Step 5: Conclude that the way questions are phrased is the most significant factor because it directly impacts how children understand and retrieve memories, making it crucial in assessing memory accuracy.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah