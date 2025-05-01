In developmental psychology, which child is most likely to become a bully?
A
A child who is highly sensitive to criticism and tends to withdraw when challenged
B
A child who avoids social interactions and prefers solitary activities
C
A child who has difficulty regulating emotions and frequently seeks dominance over peers
D
A child who consistently demonstrates empathy and cooperates with others
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of bullying in developmental psychology, which often involves behaviors aimed at gaining power or dominance over others, sometimes accompanied by difficulties in emotional regulation.
Step 2: Analyze each child description in terms of traits associated with bullying, such as emotional regulation difficulties, desire for dominance, social interaction patterns, and empathy levels.
Step 3: Recognize that a child who is highly sensitive to criticism and withdraws is less likely to engage in bullying, as withdrawal is a passive response rather than aggressive behavior.
Step 4: Note that a child who avoids social interactions and prefers solitary activities is less likely to bully others because bullying typically requires interaction with peers.
Step 5: Identify that a child who has difficulty regulating emotions and frequently seeks dominance over peers fits the profile most associated with bullying behavior, as poor emotional control combined with a desire for power can lead to aggressive actions.
