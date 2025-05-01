Which of the following statements regarding middle adults is correct?
A
Middle adults often experience a sense of generativity, focusing on contributing to society and guiding the next generation.
B
Middle adults typically undergo rapid physical growth similar to adolescence.
C
Middle adults are generally free from any concerns about career or family responsibilities.
D
Cognitive abilities in middle adulthood always decline sharply.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'middle adulthood' in developmental psychology, which generally refers to the period between approximately 40 to 65 years of age.
Step 2: Review Erik Erikson's psychosocial stages of development, particularly the stage relevant to middle adulthood called 'Generativity vs. Stagnation,' where individuals focus on contributing to society and guiding the next generation.
Step 3: Evaluate the statements by comparing them to established psychological theories and research findings about middle adulthood, such as physical changes, cognitive abilities, and social roles.
Step 4: Recognize that rapid physical growth is characteristic of adolescence, not middle adulthood, and that middle adults often face ongoing career and family responsibilities rather than being free from them.
Step 5: Understand that cognitive decline in middle adulthood is not always sharp or universal; many cognitive abilities remain stable or even improve, depending on the type of skill and individual differences.
