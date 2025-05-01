Which of the following is a negative effect of social media on peer relationships?
A
Improved communication skills
B
Increased feelings of social isolation
C
Enhanced opportunities for collaboration
D
Greater access to peer support networks
Step 1: Understand the question is asking for a negative effect of social media on peer relationships, so focus on identifying outcomes that harm or reduce the quality of these relationships.
Step 2: Review each option and classify it as either a positive or negative effect. For example, 'Improved communication skills' and 'Enhanced opportunities for collaboration' are generally positive outcomes.
Step 3: Consider the option 'Greater access to peer support networks' which also tends to be a positive effect, as it helps individuals connect and receive support.
Step 4: Identify 'Increased feelings of social isolation' as a negative effect because, despite social media's connectivity, it can sometimes lead to feelings of loneliness or exclusion.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct negative effect of social media on peer relationships is 'Increased feelings of social isolation' because it reflects a detrimental impact on social well-being.
