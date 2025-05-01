Which of the following best describes how Japanese-Americans typically reacted to discriminatory attitudes during World War II, such as those expressed in anti-Japanese sentiment?
A
Most Japanese-Americans openly protested and engaged in widespread violent resistance against discriminatory policies.
B
Japanese-Americans generally isolated themselves completely from American society and refused any interaction with non-Japanese individuals.
C
The majority of Japanese-Americans left the United States to return to Japan in response to negative attitudes.
D
Many Japanese-Americans responded by demonstrating loyalty to the United States, including volunteering for military service despite facing prejudice.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context of Japanese-Americans during World War II, focusing on the widespread discrimination and prejudice they faced, including internment and anti-Japanese sentiment.
Step 2: Review common psychological and social responses to discrimination, such as protest, withdrawal, assimilation, or demonstrating loyalty to the dominant group.
Step 3: Analyze the options given by comparing them to documented historical behaviors of Japanese-Americans during this period, noting that violent resistance and complete isolation were not typical responses.
Step 4: Recognize that many Japanese-Americans chose to demonstrate loyalty to the United States, including volunteering for military service, as a way to counteract prejudice and prove their patriotism.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of their reaction is the one highlighting their demonstration of loyalty despite facing discrimination, which aligns with historical evidence and psychological coping strategies.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah